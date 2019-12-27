CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heroes do not always wear capes -- some wear uniforms. That is certainly the case with firefighters in the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Just getting into the uniform tough.

Brittany Fowler has what it takes. A seven-year veteran with the CCFD, she has always been one to help others.

"Looking back on it, ever since I was little, I ran toward emergency situations, whether it be someone falling down, or a wreck, or whatever," Fowler said. "I always ran and wanted to help."

Fowler started out in the U.S. Army and then attended Del Mar College's fire training academy to learn how to do her job; but for her, it really doesn't feel like work.

"There are a lot of people, when I tell them, they're 'Oh, how do you do that? Aren't you scared? Are you nervous? Is it hard?' But when you have a passion for helping people, it's not like a job," Fowler said. "I would help people regardless of whether I was at work or not."

"Knowing that we can change someone's life, that we can help somebody, that makes it doable," Fowler added. "That makes it easier to do knowing that I've got all this training. I can help as needed."

If you think you have what it takes to be a real-life hero, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking to add to their ranks. They are actively recruiting new members. You can check out cctexasjobs.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 10, 2020.

