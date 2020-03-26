CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Corpus Christi firefighters have been quarantined until April 2 after a service call put some of them in contact with a patient who eventually tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn.

The commissioner took to Facebook Wednesday evening to provide the update.

According to Vaughn, the Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighters that are now under quarantine came under contact with a patient for congestive heart failure during a call back on March 19. It was learned Wednesday that the patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaughn said since then five of the six firefighters who responded to that call have been placed under quarantine until April 2. One of them, she wrote, was feeling sick on Wednesday and will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Three other firefighters that came into contact with the sick firefighters on Wednesday will also be quarantined, according to Vaughn.

