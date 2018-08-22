Corpus Christi (KIII news) — It may be no surprise to some residents, but Corpus Christi is home to one of the busiest in the country.

Fire station 3 just south of downtown comes in at number 26.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department shared a list on its Facebook page Tuesday displaying the top fire station stations in the U.S. According to the survey, medic 3 is also one of the busiest ambulances in the U.S. coming in at number 6.

Firefighters at station number 3 received more than 6,700 calls in 2017 alone and it doesn't seem like the number will let up any time soon. Firefighters said there are 12 EMT'S that ride medic 3 that are split between three shifts.

Firefighters said there are a lot of homeless and elderly in the area that often needs help but the majority of their calls are anything from dog bites, shootings people suffering from respiratory issues, and drug overdoses.

Station number 3 is no stranger to the list it was ranked number 27 busiest station back in 2016.

"Like 67 hundred plus calls that comes out to about 18-hundred and a half calls a shift. We are here for 24 hours so if you do the math 18 and a half we really don't have a lot of time to think, turn around more or less eat," EMT Lance Smith said.

In November 2017 CCFD had to pull 12 firefighters from fire station 1 to fill a newly built fire station number 18 on the southside.

According to EMT's, they wouldn't be at one of the busiest stations if they didn't want to serve the City of Corpus Christi.

CCFD's medic 3 also beat out two other major Texas cities in the top 20.

Dallas was ranked number 12 busiest ambulance and Houston was ranked number 17.

© 2018 KIII