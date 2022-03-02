CCFD gearing up to hit the ground running with 'Fill the Boot' campaign

Firefighters are getting ready to hold their annual Fill the Boot campaign, an event all about raising money to find a cure for muscular dystrophy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's almost that time of year when our brave firefighters take to the street; not to blazes blazes, but to combat muscular dystrophy.

The Fill the Boot campaign all about raising money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association; all to find a cure for the disease.

You'll be able to see members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department in their gear on street corners across town! So if you have a little give, be sure to help them fill up that boot.

The event will be taking place Mar. 11, 18, and 25.

If you want to learn more about the history of the Fill the Boot campaign, you can visit MDA's website at firefighters.mda.org.

