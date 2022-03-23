City council approves purchase for new fire truck

The new fire engine replaces a 2009 model that will now be on reserve and housed at the CCFD’s new Fire Department Resource Center located on Ayers St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department will soon have a new fire engine.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved the purchase for $873,727 for the new truck.

The new engine will be housed at Fire Station #12 on Rand Morgan Road in Council District 1 and includes:

Compressed Air Foam System

Front and Side Air Bags

Side Roll Protection

1250 GPM Water Pumper

500-Gallon Fuel Tank

Equipped for both Fire and EMS calls.

The new fire engine replaces a 2009 model that will now be on reserve and housed at the CCFD’s new Fire Department Resource Center located on Ayers Street.

“Our Corpus Christi Fire Department will have the equipment they need,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “As fire departments throughout Texas rush to contain wildfires, trust that the Corpus Christi City Council will provide our firefighters with the very best tools to keep residents and firefighters safe.”

The number of CCFD vehicles now in service includes:

5 Ladder Trucks

15 Engine Trucks

1 Rescue Truck

1 Hazardous Materials Vehicle

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.