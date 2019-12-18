CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people will have to sleep somewhere else Wednesday night after a fire broke out at an apartment complex outside of downtown Corpus Christi.

Fire crews arrived at the Tancahua Apartments on Tancahua Street and Park Avenue just after 3 a.m. to find fire coming out of one of the apartment windows. 3News was informed that a resident had fallen asleep as she was trying to fry some grease to cook french fries, and that was how the fire started.

The smoke from the fire then ventilated into three other apartment units, prompting an evacuation.

"She was actually okay. They did have working smoke detectors, which was amazing. That helped everyone be notified quickly, and she was able to self-evacuate," CCFD Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt said.

According to officials, a man and woman were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for smoke inhalation but are expected to be okay. Utilities have been shut off to the eight-unit complex.

The Red Cross is now helping the residents living in the four units that were affected by the fire.

