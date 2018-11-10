On Wednesday evening Corpus Christi fire stations opened their doors to the community as part of National Fire and Prevention week.

It was a chance to see what goes on when firefighters are not out battling fires.

"When they get to come here and see what we do," Captain Jorge Rivera said. "I think it opens their eyes into what we go through everyday."

At 6 p.m. residents started showing up to Fire Station no. 14.

"As soon as we got here we were taking a few pictures," resident Audrey Cano said. "They're like hold on we got a call so they were able to see them in action and take off."

But when engine 14 came back, residents were eager to tour the station.

"It's a good chance to talk to the fire fighters and learn about safety equipment and all," resident Simon Hernandez said.

Neighbors learned about what it takes to put on the suit and helmet.

"It's good for him to know especially since he's so young to kind of see where he may want to go in life and if he wants toe a firefighter at least he'll kind of have an idea of what it's like," resident Christine Lozano said as she toured the station with her son.

Firefighters reminded people to keep their families safe.

"Never leave candles unattended of course if you are gonna cook don't leave that unattended either," Captain Rivera said.

Rivera also told neighbors to always have an exit plan ready in case of a fire because it's better to be prepared before crews get to the scene.

"We just want them to know that we're here for them and that we are always here to serve," Rivera said.

