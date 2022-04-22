CCFD investigates cause of fire to area granite business off of SPID and Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews and employees are working to find out how a fire broke out inside their business earlier today.
When crews arrived to a local granite business off of SPID and Greenwood, smoke could bee seen outside the establishment.
According to CCFD Battalion Chief Bill Belyeu, reaching the building proved to be a difficult endeavor in itself.
"Everybody has their shops out there and there was a lot of traffic," Belyeu said.
Very fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time, and there was minimal damage.
