CCFD investigates cause of fire to area granite business off of SPID and Greenwood

Very fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time, and there was minimal damage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews and employees are working to find out how a fire broke out inside their business earlier today.

When crews arrived to a local granite business off of SPID and Greenwood, smoke could bee seen outside the establishment.

According to CCFD Battalion Chief Bill Belyeu, reaching the building proved to be a difficult endeavor in itself.

"Everybody has their shops out there and there was a lot of traffic," Belyeu said.

Very fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time, and there was minimal damage.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.