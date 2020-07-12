Corpus Christi FD keeps apartment fire from spreading to nearby units

A fire broke out in an apartment near Weber and Holly just after 3 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire investigators are trying to determine what started an apartment fire overnight.

The emergency call came in from the Puerto Del Mar Apartment Complex near Weber Rd. and Holly Rd. just after 3 a.m.

Investigators say an apartment resident left the unit for about 30 minutes and when he came back, an area near his couch and TV was on fire.

It took fire crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames, officials said. Five nearby apartments were evacuated out of precaution.

"We're aggressive with these types of calls," CCFD Battlion Chief Michael Schmidt said. "We make sure we're on top of it."

No one was injured, officials said. No other units were damaged.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.