Local News
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp.
The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 are currently putting out a large brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff.
According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp.
Details are limited at this time, and fire crews are working to extinguish the remainder of the fire.
CCFD and ESD2 are actively extinguishing a large brush fire/homeless camp behind/between Padre Motel and Wal Mart on Flour Bluff DrPosted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Monday, November 28, 2022