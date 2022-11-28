CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff

According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 are currently putting out a large brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff.

Details are limited at this time, and fire crews are working to extinguish the remainder of the fire.