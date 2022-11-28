x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff

According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp.
Credit: KIII TV

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 are currently putting out a large brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff.

According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. 

Details are limited at this time, and fire crews are working to extinguish the remainder of the fire.

CCFD and ESD2 are actively extinguishing a large brush fire/homeless camp behind/between Padre Motel and Wal Mart on Flour Bluff Dr

Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Monday, November 28, 2022

More Videos

In Other News

South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition

Before You Leave, Check This Out