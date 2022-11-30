CCFD puts out large house fire on Christie Street

Fire crews were on scene Wednesday night putting out a large house fire off of Christie Street. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday night as they put out a large house fire off of Christie Street.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen by crews when they arrived to the scene. The home was evacuated and one dog was rescued. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The fire was controlled and extinguished after five minutes, according to CCFD's Jim Devisser