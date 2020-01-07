CCFD receieves new mass casualty ambulance

It can transport up to 22 patients at a time and be used during situations like during a hurricane evacuation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has some new equipment that could be used during times of emergencies.

The department will be receiving what is called a mass casualty ambulance. It can transport up to 22 patients at a time and be used during situations like during a hurricane evacuation.

The ambulance is said to be one of 15 that are currently in the state.

It was paid for by the Texas Health and Human Services.

