CCFD respond to boat fire near Humble Channel Sunday afternoon

There were no reported injuries, and the cause the fire is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boat fire was reported near the Humble Channel off Laguna Shores at approximately 4:32 p.m. this afternoon. The Corpus Christi Fire Department Station 13 in Flour Bluff and the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Service District 2 responded to the call.

The involved vessel was described as a small sailboat that had partially sunken.

At this time, there are no known environmental hazards, as no sheen has been observed near the boat.



There were no reported injuries, and the cause the fire is unknown.



Responders from the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Flour Bluff ESD2, and Texas Game Wardens are were on the scene, and the situation is being monitored closely.



For more information, contact Public Information Officer Brianna Sandoval at 361-826-1655.

This is a developing story, stay with 3NEWS for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!