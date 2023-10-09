CCFD respond to boat fire near Humble Channel Sunday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boat fire was reported near the Humble Channel off Laguna Shores at approximately 4:32 p.m. this afternoon. The Corpus Christi Fire Department Station 13 in Flour Bluff and the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Service District 2 responded to the call.
The involved vessel was described as a small sailboat that had partially sunken.
At this time, there are no known environmental hazards, as no sheen has been observed near the boat.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause the fire is unknown.
Responders from the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Flour Bluff ESD2, and Texas Game Wardens are were on the scene, and the situation is being monitored closely.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Brianna Sandoval at 361-826-1655.
This is a developing story, stay with 3NEWS for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.