CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut

The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according to Jim DeVisser with CCFD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut.

Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes.

