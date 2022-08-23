CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut.
Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes.
The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according to Jim DeVisser with CCFD.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
- New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
- 'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
- CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
- 'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.