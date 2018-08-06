The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched just after noon Friday to an apartment fire in the 15300 block of Bonasse Court, off Whitecap Boulevard on Padre Island.

According to firefighters, a cleaning crew noticed smoke coming from an apartment. When firefighters arrived they found a fire in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Crews believe the fire was caused by a dryer but it is still under investigation.

The room suffered damage but there was no damage done to the outside of the building, and nobody was injured.

