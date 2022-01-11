CCFD responds to early morning fire off Shady Lane in Annaville

The fire was located on the first floor and was able to travel up to the second floor -- spreading through the home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Annaville woman woke up to the smell of smoke in her home Tuesday morning after she found that the source of the smell was fire by her water heater.

The woman alerted authorities and fire crews were able to put it out within 20 minutes, with no injuries reported.

"Real good example that these can be some dangerous fires for these people, they wake up in the middle of the night and they've got smoke inside their house," said CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser. "This lady did the right thing by evacuating the building and calling 911, letting us come in and do our job."

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, there are still things residents can do to make sure that the area surrounding your water heater is safe and secure.

"Just general cleanliness, making sure the area around the water heater is not congested with flammable materials, make sure that your electricity and gas -- all your utilities are in order," Devisser said.

He adds that the most important item to have in you home for fire prevention is a smoke alarm. If residents don't own one, they can call the fire department and have them install it for you.

