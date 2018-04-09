Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Emergency first responders were called out to DJ's tire shop after a fire broke out.

Crews responded shortly before 3 a.m. on Port Avenue and Baldwin Blvd. to find heavy flames coming out of the garage bay.

The front and left corner of the building were damage.

It took crews roughly 30 minutes to contain the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause. No one was injured.

