CCFD responds to fire that threatened Peewee's Adoption Center, nearby horses

Capt. Conrad Krueger with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said residents should practice caution when dealing with dry temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency service crews responded to a fire that threatened Peewee's Pet Adoption Center along with a number of horses stabled in the area.

Area fire fighters were able to quickly put out the flames before the fire had a chance to do any real damage.

According to fire officials, tall dry grass acted as a fuel for the fire. There were also fairly strong winds that could've made the fire much worse.

Capt. Conrad Krueger with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said residents should practice caution when dealing with dry temperatures.

"It's south Texas, you always have to be careful," Krueger said. "It's always dry down here. Whether it rains with a monsoon and you get 10 inches you know in the evening it'll get dry again and it's a fire hazard."

With tall grass in rural areas, firefighters are encouraging everyone to be extra careful over the next few days.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.