CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a garage fire at around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Delaine Drive, near Doddridge.

Firefighters said they received a call from someone saying their neighbor's garage was on fire. When they arrived a few minutes later, they found a carport-type structure on fire.

Thankfully the fire was put out quickly, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

"We're not really sure. The investigator will probably come out and look for different causes," CCFD Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt said. "It doesn't look to be suspicious in nature. It started on the outside, and with the wires down, it could have been what started, or the fire burned through the wires."

The damage from the fire was mostly on the garage's exterior. Firefighters said the scene was under control within about 15 minutes.

