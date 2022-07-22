Starry Road fire is contained, crews working to detect hotspots

The fire is contained and crews have enough man power to handle the situation. Crews are currently checking for hot spots to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a large grassfire in the area of Yorktown and Starry Road, according to a social media post from CCFD.

The fire started earlier Friday afternoon. Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, and Annaville Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

"Items like this are long term events because of the amount of area covered," said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha. "And it's really basically the area between Yorktown and Starry Road, and then all the way to the water of Oso Bay and Oso Creek. And so know that we are working hard to try and get it out as best as we can and we're all working together."

The fire is contained and crews have enough man power to handle the situation. Crews are currently checking for hot spots to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Starry Road is currently closed to traffic, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

CCFD is working a large grassfire in the area of Yorktown and Starry Ln. Starry Ln. is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area or use an alternate route. Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, July 22, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.