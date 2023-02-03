CCFD responds to oil spill at Sutherlands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department's HAZMAT was called out to the Sutherland lumber store on Staples Street around 1 p.m.
Officials with CCFD confirmed to 3NEWS that an 18-wheeler crashed while dropping something off at the store.
The crash caused a diesel tank to rupture -- sending 65 gallons spilling onto the parking lot.
The HAZMAT team was able to plug the leak and pump the rest of the diesel, so the truck could continue safely on its way. The company who owns the truck will be responsible for cleaning up the spill in the store's parking lot.
