CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to an overnight brush fire Monday that destroyed nearly an acre in Corpus Christi's southside.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at King Henry and Sir Greg, just south of Bill Witt Park.

On resident spoke to 3News and said they were shocked to discover the smell of smoke and the flames coming so close to their home.

"Like I said, it's pretty concerning that something like this happens, especially throughout the night at 1 a.m. in the morning. Who's to say nobody had noticed it, how far would it have gone?" resident Andrew Robels said.

Thankfully the flames were quickly contained. Fire crews said some early morning rainfall helped.

No property was damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown.

