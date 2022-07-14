CCFD responds to structure fire, reminds residents of the dangers of dry weather

No one was hurt and the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find an electrical line on fire, which lead them to believe that was what started the blaze.

The Annaville Fire Department helped in putting out the flames.

"I tell you we need rain in a big way," said CCFD Fire Chief Robert Rocha. "Fire crews again are out today just like they've been all week long. There's been numerous grass fires all throughout the region. Corpus Christi today has been hit with two large grass fires, and really we just ask people to take precaution with cigarettes, with anything that can light grass."

