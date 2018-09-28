Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were at the Bayfront Friday taking advantage of the nice weather to do some training exercises.

Crews took the department's inflatable boats out on the water to get them wet for the first time. They have four boats to use during high water rescues in parts of town that are prone to flooding, like the southside, Oso Creek and the northwest side of town near the Nueces River.

"We have them strategically located throughout the city so depending on where the emergency might be, that is where we would put it in. Also, we have to be able to put them in not only from a boat ramp but maybe from the surf, anywhere," CCFD Battalion Chief Tony Perez said.

According to firefighters, training with the new equipment in different situations is necessary because they never know when the boats will be needed.

