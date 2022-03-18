CCFD takes part in annual Fill the Boot campaign

Donations go to help out the Muscular Dystrophy Association as they search for a cure to a disease many firefighters are familiar with.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department took to the streets Friday for the annual Fill the Boot campaign.

After a two-year pause because of COVID-19, firefighters are happy to take some time out of their shift to collect money at intersections across the city.

Donations go to help out the Muscular Dystrophy Association as they search for a cure to a disease many firefighters are familiar with.

After last week's collection was cancelled because of the weather, firefighters were happy to be back out raising money and helping children.

"We were sidelined for two years," CCFD Captain Thomas Cruz said. "So the guys for sure were itching to get out here. I've been itching to get out here and just raise some money for a great cause. With this being said, the money that's raised here, 80-90 percent of it actually stays local. So due to research, due to funding, due to summer camp, anything and everything that these kids need, just us filling the boot provides for them."

For more than 60 years, firefighters across the country have been collecting these critical funds. Something you may not know is that firefighters remain on-call while they collect these donations. That way, they can still respond to a fire if needed.

The goal for this year is to raise $100,000 dollars.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.