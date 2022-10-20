CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

A few years ago, firefighters had to put some of their training into action when a barge fire erupted in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel back on Aug. 21, 2020

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen.

Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

"If you haven’t trained on it, you do not wanna go down there in that scenario because very likely, you may not make it out of there and you’d be more of a hindrance," he said.

The rescue effort took an entire team of firefighters. First, they had to bring a lot of equipment on board. The team used a special dummy that acted as a rescue victim.

It was just a few years ago, that firefighters had to put some of their training into action as a huge barge fire erupted in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel back on Aug. 21, 2020. The explosion killed five people and sent a number of workers to the hospital.

Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt worked that rescue effort and said that preparedness is key when dealing with the unknown.

"This isn’t something we do on a daily basis. Obviously, this may be a one in a year type of scenario, but if we don’t play in practice for the real thing, the real thing happens, he could be a real danger to us and the victims," he said.

Stokes said that the training scenario was a success. From beginning to end, it took less than 30 minutes to get down to the training dummy and get it bundled up and lifted onto the deck.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.