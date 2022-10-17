CCFD warns of heater related fires as winter months approach

The department encourages residents to have their heating appliances checked by a licensed technician at least once a year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is warning residents about the potential of increased fires due to heating appliances.

As winter months begin to close in, the department is predicting an increase in heater usage and want residents to understand the danger they can pose.

"Have your gas serviced, that's a big cause of fires during these months, but also have carbon monoxide detectors in your home," said CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige. "If you have any kind of gas appliances in there or a wood burning fire place, you need to have carbon monoxide detectors in there."

