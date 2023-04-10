CCFD warns residents to check on heating units ahead of cooler temperatures

While we won't be dipping into extremely cold temperatures, there are some in the Coastal Bend who may be turning on their heaters for the first time this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The small cold front making its way to the Coastal Bend this week is sure to make a lot of people who are tired of the South Texas heat happy.

While we won't be dipping into extremely cold temperatures, there are some folks in the Coastal Bend who may be turning on their heaters for the first time this season.

For those who'll be turning to their furnaces or space heaters for warmth this weekend, Johnny Hinojosa with Scott Air Conditioning and Heating says this first small cold front leaves a good opportunity for locals to check in on their heating units.

"Making sure that everything is operational, safe and that the safeties are operating correctly. Making sure that if you have gas that it is burning efficiently," Hinojosa said.

When it does come time to turn on your heaters, Hinojosa says one of the most important things you can do is check the air filter. He says that dust accumulates on the filter and within the unit is what contributes to that odor that people smell the first time they turn on their heaters.

"That's burn off from the dust. You'll get that for a few minutes. It's advised that you open up the home and let things kind of air out," he said

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade said the fire department receives an increase in calls when people do start turning on their heaters.

He said most of the time, people call about the smell of a burning odor inside their homes.

"If you continue to have that problem, one, you should have your unit services. Two, if you believe that you are smelling or seeing fire or smoke. We definitely want you to call 911. We do understand that causes a scare in folks, so you would call 911 and we'll go, and we'll address it," Wade says.

Chief Wade also urges people not to use something like your stove to heat up your home. Instead, he suggests turning to something like a space heater. It's still important to keep that heater at a safe distance from other objects inside your home.

"Don't put them next to clothes or curtains or right up against your bed. You truly need space around your space heaters, so we don't have those unnecessary, accidental fires," he said.

Chief Wade also wants to remind people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. That's something that any home with gas heating appliances can come in to contact with.

While it is rare, both Hinojosa and Wade advise that if your home has gas appliances, having a carbon monoxide detector to is a great way to protect your family.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!