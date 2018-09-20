Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One woman is left without a home Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in her kitchen and spread to the rest of the home

According to firefighters, the woman was lucky to escape unharmed.

The fire started in the kitchen of a home on West Mount Drive just off of Wooldridge. The flames reached the cabinets in the kitchen before spreading to the floor and destroying it.

Firefighters said a woman and her dog who were home when the fire broke out, and they were lucky to get out before the flames could consume the entire kitchen.

"The fire was actually burning on the cabinets, and it fell down onto the floor of the kitchen pretty much consumed most of the kitchen, we're lucky that the occupant was able to get out by herself," battalion chief Michael Schmidt said.

According to firefighters, the woman was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, but she is expected to be ok.

The woman, however, will have to find a new place to stay until that kitchen can be repaired.

