CCFD work to fix Calallen gas leak that resulted in shelter-in-place Monday

The city warns residents that the "foul-smelling odor" in the area is a product called Mercaptan, a chemical used to detect gas leaks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Response Team are working to fix a gas leak in parts of the Calallen area, near County Roads 69 and 52.

This is the same gas leak that multiple fire agencies responded to around noon on Monday.

Since the area is rather large -- it took time for crews to determine where the smell was coming from, which led to a shelter-in-place Monday.

The leak was quickly contained.

"Because of this, the City did not issue a press release; however, a Reverse Alert was sent out to all subscribed phone numbers in the local vicinity," said a statement from the City of Corpus Christi.

The city adds that, "the severity of this odor will depend on distance from the work sight, wind direction, and speed."

Work crews said they will stay on scene to oversee the process. Foam will also be applied over impacted areas as the treatment process takes place.

