CCIA currently looking for transportation security officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The need for TSA agents across the nation continues, including at the Corpus Christi International Airport.
Residents have experienced long lines at security check points at airports around the country.
This is partly because of busy travel times, but also because of staffing shortages.
CCIA is hiring for transportation security officer, but told 3NEWS that staffing is not critically low at this time.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'This is inexcusable': Reward increases for information related to endangered green sea turtle killed with a spear gun
- 'Texas children are suffering': Calallen ISD board asks TEA to prioritize mental health over standardized testing
- Starting Monday, violating Corpus Christi's water restrictions can land you a $500 fine
- TxDOT suspends part of developer's work on new Harbor Bridge
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.