CCIA currently looking for transportation security officers

CCIA is hiring for transportation security officers, but told 3NEWS that staffing is not critically low at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The need for TSA agents across the nation continues, including at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Residents have experienced long lines at security check points at airports around the country.

This is partly because of busy travel times, but also because of staffing shortages.

CCIA is hiring for transportation security officer, but told 3NEWS that staffing is not critically low at this time.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.