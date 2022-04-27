CCIA looking to secure additional routes for travel

The airport's board met to discuss many topics, one of which was about the possibility of opening more flights.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport is in talks of some exciting new changes to it's building, along with possible addition of new routes.

What most residents will look forward to are the additional routes that will be added. The airport's board met to discuss many topics, one of which was about the possibility of opening more flights.

"One of our major cities that we see that there's a big need for this region is Denver," said Assistant Director of Aviation Elsy Borgstedte. "So we would like to attract a new air carrier to provide that business here to this region for nonstop flights."

Plans are still in the initial stages, follow 3News as we keep you updated on any changes.

