CCIA prepares for Labor Day weekend travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard about it all summer long, issues at airports across the country during the summer travel season and now again ahead of Labor Day weekend.

But the U.S. Department of Transportation has a new tool for travelers to stay aware of delays and what their carrier will do if they can't take to the skies.

"Secretary Buttigieg has done a great job of being an advocate for passengers and is really disrupting the aviation industry and the travel industry in general," Tyler Miller, Deputy Airport Director for CCIA said. "He's being a real advocate for those who are displaced by delays or cancelation and making sure everyone is being treated fairly by the large airlines by the small airlines, by airports, everybody."

Here at home, CCIA officials told 3NEWS that when there are delays that impact their passengers who fly out of the airport, or when travelers come to our City by way of delay, they flip the script and adapt. Even serving up pizza for some southern hospitality.

#CCIA employees stepped up last night when Houston weather conditions stranded hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh,... Posted by Corpus Christi International Airport on Thursday, August 11, 2022

"We expect out own employees to make that decision and call the pizza hut and call the restraint to make ends meet," Miller said. "So, we're constantly monitoring the aeronautical activity. We know immediately if we're getting a diversion before the wheels hit the ground we know that they're coming. Our operations team our public safety team, even our maintenance team knows that we're expecting 100 people in the concourse."

Beyond that, airport officials said to pack plenty of patience if you're traveling and give ample time to make it to and from your destination.

