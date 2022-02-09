Calling all teen artists! Here's your chance to have your work displayed in Corpus Christi International Airport

The deadline to submit artwork is midnight on Monday, February 28, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport is looking for art pieces made by youth to welcome travelers.

The Corpus Christi International Airport, Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, Corpus Christi Arts & Cultural Commission, and the Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries are sponsoring the Youth Art and Design Contest to celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art 2022.

Pre-teens and teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to create a work of art inspired by the theme:

“Where in the World (or Beyond!) Would You Go if You Could Go Anywhere?”

Artists and designers should submit a digital image of their work to the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation – Arts & Culture Office, ShellyR@cctexas.com, with “AIRPORT ART CONTEST” on the subject line of the email and with the student name, school, and grade in the message portion of the email.

The deadline to submit artwork is midnight on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Each grade level will receive prizes for first, second and third place.

The best part? All original artwork of all first-place winners will be displayed on a gallery wall at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.