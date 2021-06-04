CCISD affected by statewide online STAAR testing program outage

Some students were sent home early due to not being able to log in to the online STAAR program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is feeling the effects of a statewide STAAR program testing outage.

Parents were notified by email of the issues Tuesday. Some were called to pick up their children due to the testing system being down.

"Due to a vendor issue, online testing is down statewide," Leanne Libby, Director of Communications for CCISD said. "CCISD will work with all students, including those receiving accommodations, to ensure all mandatory testing is completed in accordance with Texas Education Agency guidelines."

Due to a vendor issue, online testing is down statewide. Our campuses are adapting as needed, including administering tests on paper in accordance with state testing guidelines, or providing mock testing. Some campuses are able to log in and proceed as scheduled. — CCISD (@CCISD) April 6, 2021

This Texas Education Agency announced that ETS, the testing vendor, will not be used in the State of Texas again.

"Beginning next school year, Cambium Assessment will be taking over these critical testing functions to ensure that users have a seamless online testing experience moving forward."

“We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers, and administrators," a statement by the Texas Education Agency said. "What happened today is completely unacceptable.

There is no word on when make-up testing will happen.

"All involved in public education in Texas should expect better than what they have experienced today," a statement from the TEA said. "We are working to ensure our students do not experience future testing issues."

Grade 4 writing, Grade 7 writing and English I STAAR tests were affected. It was the first day students were eligible to take the tests online.

