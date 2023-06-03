CCISD announce Teacher of the Year award recipients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District named recipients for their Teacher of the Year awards Monday afternoon.
With six finalists for the 2022-2023 school year, there could only be two winners.
Christina Carrillo of Luther Jones Elementary won teacher of the year for her category -- an achievement she could barely believe.
"I have a lot of emotions right now. I'm very, honestly butterflies all over my stomach and I'm just very excited," she said.
The award for Secondary Teacher of the Year went to Cynthia Hopkins of Harold C. Kaffie Middle School.
"So many parents who are colleagues now, CCISD is a better place so I hope more kids come to CCISD, thank you very much," she said.
The two winners and six finalists went above and beyond in providing excellence in classrooms around the city.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Finally Friday! Here's what is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend
- Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across the area.
- Her new Reality: 3NEWS speaks with ex-NSA whistleblower about her decision to leak documents
- TxDOT closes problematic Harbor Bridge ramp to help prevent wrong-way drivers
- South Texas scientists say lack of pigmentation is killing off flounder population
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.