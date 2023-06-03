CCISD announce Teacher of the Year award recipients

The award for Secondary Teacher of the Year went to Cynthia Hopkins of Harold C. Kaffie Middle School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District named recipients for their Teacher of the Year awards Monday afternoon.

With six finalists for the 2022-2023 school year, there could only be two winners.

Christina Carrillo of Luther Jones Elementary won teacher of the year for her category -- an achievement she could barely believe.

"I have a lot of emotions right now. I'm very, honestly butterflies all over my stomach and I'm just very excited," she said.

"So many parents who are colleagues now, CCISD is a better place so I hope more kids come to CCISD, thank you very much," she said.

The two winners and six finalists went above and beyond in providing excellence in classrooms around the city.

