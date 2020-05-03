CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is one of the most prestigious awards for Corpus Christi Independent School District educators -- the title of Teacher of the Year -- and on Wednesday two more outstanding teachers joined that exclusive club.

Every year the school district narrows down a list of finalists to select one elementary and one secondary teacher to receive the honor. The announcement took place Wednesday at CCISD headquarters with Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez first recognizing this year's six finalists.

Monica Garcia couldn't contain her excitement when her name was called.

Garcia, teaches 5th grade at Gloria Hicks Elementary School, was announced as Elementary Teacher of the Year. She called it an incredible honor.

"I think my students know how much I care about them, and my life, when school starts, my life is about them," Garcia said. "And I work tirelessly to make sure they are successful because that is what matters the most to me. They come first in my life."

Laurel Brashears was named Secondary Teacher of the Year. Brashears teaches theatre at Veterans Memorial High School. She accepted the award via live stream on an iPad because she is currently in El Paso with students who are taking part in a state speech and debate competition.

"It is unreal right now. I was saying when I was a little girl I had wanted to be an actress, I imagined getting an Oscar or Emmy, and this by far takes the cake," Brashears said. "Much more meaningful."

The top educators will be recognized next month at an awards banquet in their honor. It will be held at the American Bank Center.

