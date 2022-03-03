CCISD announces Teacher of the Year winners

Both teachers said they were not only grateful to be recognized, but also to be seen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced the winners of this year's Teacher of the Year with a celebratory ceremony on Monday night.

They are:

Megan Butler at Sam Houston Elementary

Amanda Davis at Haas Middle School

"Teachers have been through a lot in the past couple years. A lot of people have their teachers who can happen so it's just nice to feel valued and seen after everything that you know, we've had to go through," said Butler.

Teachers are an integral part of our community and there is no denying how hard they have worked. Every bit of recognition given is well-deserved.

Davis commented, "the recognition is amazing. And it feels so nice to be here. But really, for me, what it comes down to is, Corpus is the first place I've really felt like home. And it's everybody in our community collaborates with each other. They want to see good things across the board."

Congratulations to these two women, as well as all of the other top educators in CCISD and the state of Texas.

