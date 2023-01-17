CCISD announces the closing of David Crockett Elementary

CCISD's Executive Director for School Leadership John Prezas said the need for innovation is the main factor behind Crockett's closing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August.

On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be attending Rose Shaw Elementary.

It’s a move district leaders said is a part of their long-range planning.

In recent years, CCISD has been intentional when it comes to upgrading and improving its campuses. This was most recently seen in November when CCISD's $220 million bond package was passed.

CCISD's Executive Director for School Leadership John Prezas said the need for innovation is the main factor behind the closing of Crockett.

"Just the use of the building, and the overall age, the utilities, the plumbing, the AC is very old at Crockett, whereas Rose Shaw is fairly new and just got recently renovated," he said.

The Crockett campus has served the community for more than 50 years, and CCISD now says it is “nearing the end of its useful life.”

On the other hand, Rose Shaw Elementary was built in 2005. The campus is about a half-mile from the Crockett campus, and Prezas told 3NEWS that it has enough room to easily accommodate the additional students.

"We definitely have the space for it at that campus," he said. "It will still be under capacity, so we will still have a couple of vacant rooms to expand per grade level if we need to in the future.”

Prezas told 3NEWS that no Crockett staff members will loose their jobs.

"There’s not a scenario where we have people losing their jobs. Everybody that’s currently employed stays employed, and they have a position with CCISD," he said.