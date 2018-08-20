Corpus Christi (KIII News) — While campuses are getting ready for students to return from summer break, the Corpus Christi Independent School District board is making big decisions for the district's future.

The CCISD board approved a more than $210 million bond. 85-percent of it will be going toward the construction of a new Mary Carroll High School -- an idea for many years across the district that is now one step closer to becoming a reality.

The goal is newer technology, a bigger campus and most importantly, a safer one.

"The safety and security of every student at CCISD is of paramount concern for us," CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said.

Warnke said Carroll High School's open winged campus is outdated.

"Central heating and air wasn't something that existed in every school, so they had breezeways so wind could come in and keep the kids cool," Warnke said.

Thanks to modern technology, that's no longer a concern. What is a concern, however, are unwelcome visitors.

"A new high school would enclose the campus and have all of our students and staff within closed doors, with a central entrance and exit, which will definitely increase the security," Carroll High School Principal Dr. Kelly Manlove said.

Thanks to the last CCISD bond package, decorative fencing went up around Carroll to allow for there to be only one way in and out.

"You can see the framing. There'll be double doors there that are locked. You can't get passed those doors until someone from one of those windows let's you in," Warnke said. "We're working super hard to ensure our schools stay safe and that everything we can do, we are trying to get done."

Next the bond will be discussed with the public, who will then be able to vote to pass it or not on the upcoming November ballot.

