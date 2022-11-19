CCISD Athletic Facilities in high demand for postseason football

"We can put on two games on Thursday, two on Friday, multiple games on Saturday, we've done that before"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is able to host several sporting events at once, which makes it easy for out-of-town schools to choose CCISD for postseason games. Like right now for football season and earlier for volleyball season.

Hosting several games not only benefits CCISD but the City of Corpus Christi too. Tere's a reason CCISD is a favorable host.

"We can put on two games on Thursday, two on Friday, multiple games on Saturday, we've done that before. Just the facilities is the top of the region so a lot of people know about Corpus Christi, and they want to come to a nice facility," said Richard Ocanas, the Assistant Athletic Director of CCISD.

Cabaniss and Buccaneer stadium had renovations done to their fields just a few years ago.

"All our facilities are turf now so we can play in these conditions like you see today. Teams aren't scared to book the complex because they know it's a turf field and not natural grass so there's so there's no mud or slipping and sliding after the first quarter," Ocanas added.

Corpus Christi sits right around the middle of south and central Texas which makes it the perfect neutral match site for teams in the postseason for all sports.

"Region 4 goes all the way from Austin all the way to the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Edinburg, Laredo," said Ocanas.

For football CCISD can host from two fields at the same time. For soccer. up to eight games.

"Buc, for the school districts that have very large crowds that come to visit, we know we got to put them in Buc Stadium. For smaller towns, maybe the 2A, 3A schools that are very happy with Cabaniss, it seats 8,000," said Brenda Marshall, the Athletic Director of CCISD.

CCISD facilities are in high demand during the peak of playoffs like now.

"We've received multiple calls this morning about Friday after thanksgiving and maybe a possible Saturday," Ocanas added.

More traffic from folks out of town means more money being spent in Corpus Christi.

"there's a lot of teams that come the night before," said Ocanas, "spend some time by the water, visit the Lexington, spend time at the beach. During our basketball tournament last week, we had 24 teams and I know some of the teams rent vacation homes".

CCISD confirmed they'll be hosting another postseason game for week three.

