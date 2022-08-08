CCISD back in session, police warn drivers to watch for school zones

Law enforcement will be out to make sure drivers are slowing down and staying off their phones particularly around school zones.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer has come to an end for students within CCISD which also means an important reminder for drivers to watch out for kiddos walking to and from school.

Law enforcement will be out to make sure drivers are slowing down and staying off their phones particularly around school zones.

Starting Tuesday right at 7:15 in the morning the flashing lights will be back in business as thousands of students descend on schools across the city.

"The biggest thing is slowing down and paying attention," said Sr. Officer Travis Pace with CCPD. "We have a bunch of school zones in the City of Corpus Christi, so we are going to be paying attention, our partners in law enforcement will be paying attention. The biggest thing is it's a cooperative effort between us and the public to ensure everyone is doing their part, the kids are excited, maybe they are paying attention or not, but we as adults have to pay more attention."

Don't think just because it's the first day of school you will get off easy. Those who are speeding can quickly get a ticket or even those drivers who might be on their cell phones.

"The fine can be up to $200 and it's not just school zones, it's year round, not suppose to be driving with a cell phone in your hand," Pace said.

Chief Kirby Warnke serves over the school district's police force. He said officers will be out to greet students at every elementary school in the city.

"Be patient, plan a little extra time coming and going from the campuses as adults, lets keep our eyes out for the kids," Warnke said.

The return of school also means the return of those bright yellow school buses. Remember it is the law to stop when kids are getting on and off the bus.

Lights will be flashing and their stop sign...extended.

"When the swing arm is out, you have to stop both ways, even if it's a five lane roadway with a turn lane," Warnke said.

"The only time you don't have to is when there is a physical barrier dividing the highway, but if it's a two lane on one side, two lane on the other and a turn lane then you still have to stop, and that fine can be pretty steep up to 2000 dollars if you don't," Pace said.

So take your time, and stay alert to help ensure students have a positive and safe start to the school year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.