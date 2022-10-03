CCISD becomes authorized provider for teacher literacy training

The program is deigned to teach instructors and principals the best practices for reading and writing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District recently announced that it will be an authorized provider for state required teacher literacy training.

The program is deigned to teach instructors and principals the best practices for reading and writing, for kindergarten through third grade.

The districts' new status as an authorized provider allows them to provide a 11 month program to it's staff for free.

Staff at Texas public schools are required to complete the program by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Due to an update in the bill in June last year, legislators are now giving districts more time to finish the extensive reading academies.

CCISD officials said it should help to make up for lost ground throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when young students could not get face-to-face instruction.

Katie Walker with CCISD Recruitment and Retention said that the program puts a special enfaces on helping teachers learn more about the development processes with literacy, to better aid students.

"Especially in those early grades, look at students who missed those face-to-face learning opportunities. Some of those really informative experiences have been missed," Walker said. "And so a training that helps our teachers and our instructional leaders dive really deeply into understanding those developmental processes with literacy as well as best practices for instruction are going to be incredibly beneficial."

Because of the length of the program CCISD is providing resources to staff to help them balance it with their usual curriculum.

