CCISD board approves pay raise for all employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been an extremely difficult couple of years for teachers everywhere.

“As difficult as this year has been, I’ve never been more proud of this district,” said Corpus Christi ISD Board President Jane D. Bell.

During the June 17 budget workshop, CCISD’s Board of Trustees approved a 3% raise for all employees, effective Sept.1.

The permanent salary increases, totaling slightly more than $9 million, will be funded starting the 2021-2022 year.

Following a recent Texas Association of School Boards salary study, some employees also will receive payroll adjustments above the standard raise to ensure the district’s compensation remains competitive, a released from the district said.

“We are grateful for the board’s support of a generous raise for our employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “All employees stepped up in a big way throughout the 2020-2021 school year as our nation grappled with the pandemic. We are pleased to see their dedication acknowledged with a permanent pay increase.”

