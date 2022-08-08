CCISD board members discuss campus safety ahead of new school year

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told school leaders that if caught, an employee or teacher not following that policy, can now face disciplinary action.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told school board members the district is compliant with safety requirements set forth by the state following the tragedy in Uvalde.

However, board member John Longoria brought up a concern during the meeting, telling Warnke as he drove past a local elementary school, he noticed one of the self closing gates was 'propped open' as employees were going in and out.

He said while no students were on campus, it is a cautionary reminder that it will take a full effort of employees to grasp the concept that popping a door is a safety issue.

"Propping doors is a thing of the past especially in schools. There is no room for human error in something like this," Longoria said.

Recently the board approved a safety policy that forces all doors including classroom doors to remain closed and locked during the school day.

Warnke told school leaders that if caught, an employee or teacher not following that policy, can now face disciplinary action.

