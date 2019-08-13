CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District board members received an update Monday night on plans for the new Mary Carroll High School campus.

The new Carroll High School campus will be built on the corner of Saratoga and Kostoryz.

Voters approved funding for the new campus in 2018.

Monday's update showed board members that negotiations for construction bids are set to begin with construction on the new campus expected to start October.

If all goes according to plan, administrators hope the new campus will be ready for students by the 2022 school year.

