Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Independent School District's Board of Trustees was named Wednesday as the best school board in the area.

CCISD beat out other school districts in the entire Region 2 coverage area, which includes 11 counties in the Coastal Bend.

"We did a hardcore targeted focus on academics, and that every child had the support that they needed and that they had the opportunity to succeed, and less concerned about test scores and more concerned about every child's achievement," CCISD Board President Catherine Susser said.

"The proof is there. I don't think anybody can think otherwise that this group is very deserving of what we've done in a short amount of time," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

According to the district, there is still much work to do to keep moving forward. CCISD is now in the running for best school board in the state.

