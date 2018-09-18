CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A couple of Corpus Christi Independent School Districts have not only been preparing for a big move in the fall of 2019, but have also been working to give their mascots a new look.

Windsor Park Elementary School will be moving to a new building next fall, and the Cunningham and South Park middle schools will be combining their students and moving to a new campus called Cunningham Middle School at South Park. Last week, students, parents and school staff voted on new mascot designs, and the winners were unveiled to students this week.

Nearly 85-percent of students, parents and staff at Windsor Park Elementary School chose a design featuring their mascot, the owl, with wings outstretched and a full moon in the background. Students were presented with the new design Monday afternoon on campus.

For students, families and faculty at Cunningham Middle School at South Park, the vote was between the adoption of Wolves and Sharks as their mascot. 955 ballots were cast and the Wolves prevailed 750-205. Students and staff learned about the winning design during Tuesday morning's announcements.

Both mascot designs will be formally introduced to the CCISD Board of Trustees during their upcoming meeting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII