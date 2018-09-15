CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — While many districts canceled school on Friday, others like the Corpus Christi Independent School District just started two hours later.

Some parents were concerned, though, about getting their children to school safely.

Despite the rain, staff at CCISD schools still made an appearance Friday. Moody High School Principal Dr. Sandra Clement said although school was delayed, they arrived early for parents who had work.

"So we got here early for that purpose, so in case parents had to go to work, that way they could drop them off and know that they were safe," Clement said.

Some CCISD parents said they appreciate the two-hour delay, but for safety reasons, did not bring their children to school.

"It's not feasible for us to damage our car trying to get our kids to school when it's our only form of transportation," one parent said.

A parent who wished to remain anonymous said her street floods when it rains, making the drive to school impossible.

"I mean I understand that it's important for them to be there, but at the same time it's important that we have the transportation to get them there when they need to be there," that parent said.

Clement said absences were excused on Friday and that she values the safety of her students.

"We've been telling parents if it's unsafe and you feel unsafe, your child will be excused," Clement said. "Don't worry about that, you come here if you can."

Students like Daisy Lopez said the rain was not a problem.

"Because why not? It's just a little bit of water, it's not going to hurt me and I love to come to school," Lopez said.

Lopez, a junior, said she cannot afford to miss school because she's studying to be a CNA.

"I'm getting a head start at college and it's free for me and it's offered by the district and the school, and I'm glad it saved me a little bit of money," Lopez said.

While it may have been a day to skip school, Lopez encourages her peers to use the day to study and catch up on unfinished work.

"Every day is important to come to school, don't let anything hold you back from your education," Lopez said.

