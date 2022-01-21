CCISD continues to monitor COVID-19 cases among students as surge continues

CCISD Director of Communications Leanne Libby said students testing positive are a reflection of what's going on throughout the Corpus Christi community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has reported more than 800 students who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Those numbers are according to the latest data on their website. The district is taking precautions to prevent spreading in schools as students remain in person.

CCISD Director of Communications Leanne Libby said students testing positive are a reflection of what's going on throughout the Corpus Christi community.

"We're in a surge in the community and what is happening in the community is going to happen in our schools," Libby said. "So, we do have a number of kiddos that have been out. You know, we work with them to kind of keep them on their school work."

CCISD is working with students and their families to make sure they do not fall behind on their work. The district also plans to continue its vaccine clinics for kids and adults and will announce new dates soon.

